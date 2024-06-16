Aslan Karimov: "I would like to see Musa in Belgian, Dutch or Danish clubs"

"Sweden is not a stage for the development of a football player. It would be easier to transfer to other European clubs from here."

Veteran football player Aslan Karimov told Idman.biz.

He commented on the return of Musa Gurbanli, who left Djurgardens to Qarabag. According to him, there are clear reasons why the national team member could not stay in Sweden: "Coach change, psychological issues, the factor of missing the country and loved ones can play a role here. They rejected Azerbaijani striker because the football he played did not match the philosophy of the new coach. I think that if they want to play at a higher level, Qarabag will be a stage. "Probably, since it did not receive any other offers, the Agdam club will play the role of a springboard from its transition to another league."

Karimov also said that Musa will not stay in the team of the Azerbaijan champion for a long time: "Given that a striker like Juninho is in Qarabag, it may seem difficult for Musa to get a chance to form for a long time. Moreover, the team has another young striker like Nariman Akhundzade. They will both have to play better than Olavio to have a chance. But I think that Musa returned to Qarabag in order not to lose his form. Gurbanli's chances will increase if Juninho ever leaves. But because of growth, Sweden is not an indicator either. I would like to see Musa Gurbanli in Belgian, Dutch or Danish clubs. Such countries have a chance to play in teams. Maybe it will be difficult to play in Ajax, but he can easily play in other clubs in the Netherlands. This also requires professionalism. He must prove himself and score goals. Luck also plays a role in this. I think that the reason for Musa's return is not always to stay in Qarabag, but to go somewhere again."

It should be noted that Qarabag signed a three-year contract with the 22-year-old forward.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz