Azer Bagirov's sadness: "Unfortunately..."

"Fernando Santos has great experience, he won the European championship with the Portuguese national team."

The former head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan, Azer Bagirov told Idman.biz.

The young specialist commented on the appointment of Fernando Santus as the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team. According to him, it is a question whether the Portuguese coach will be successful in Azerbaijan team: "He said that he will do a great job until 2028. Unfortunately, only foreigners have been invited to Azerbaijan for years. One after the other, they do not fulfill their promises. Time will tell whether we will qualify for the group stage in 2028 or not."

Bagirov said that the choice should have been on a younger specialist: "It would be good to appoint a promising coach. The experience of Germany shows that in this country they give a chance to young, promising and long-term coaches."

It should be noted that the contract was signed with Santus for the "3+1" period.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz