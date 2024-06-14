14 June 2024
EN

AFFA does not reconsider the lifetime punishment of players

Football
News
14 June 2024 16:24
16
The meeting of the Appellate Arbitral Tribunal of AFFA was held.

Idman.biz informs that this was announced by the institution's press service.

The complaint of Fahmin Muradbayli, former Iravan player, was considered at the meeting. His appeal was rejected.

He complained that he was denied the right to engage in any football-related activities for life due to his participation in match-fixing. The tribunal decided to keep this decision unchanged.

The tribunal also rejected the appeal of Rufat Hasanov, who worked as a coach in the Azerbaijan Eagles children's football club. For the same reason, the decision to deprive him of the right to engage in any activity related to football for life was kept in force.

Idman.biz

