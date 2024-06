Davit Volkovi, who parted ways with Sabah, returned to Zira.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Baku signed a 2-year contract with the Georgian striker.

Volkovi, who is the most goalscorer in the history of Zirain the period of 2020-2022.

During his career as a member of the Georgian national team, he played in his country's Gagra, Dinamo (Tbilisi), Chikhura, Sioni, Zemun, Saburtalo, and in Azerbaijan Gabala and Sabah.

Idman.biz