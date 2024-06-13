Fernando Santos explains contract details

The terms of the contract of Azerbaijan new head coach Fernando Santos has been known.

This was announced by Sarkhan Hajiyev, the AFFA executive vice-president, as per Idman.biz.

He said that a "3+1" year contract was signed with Santos at the presentation ceremony organized today.

Hajiyev commented on the fact that the 70-year-old Portuguese received compensation from the Polish national team and Besiktas, where he failed: "It is not right to make a decision because we do not know the reasons. It is normal for a coach to leave the team he coaches. The contract with us is for 3+1 years. We cannot disclose the items related to the issues. This is normal."

It should be noted that the AFFA tasked Santos with a successful performance in the qualifying round of EURO-2028.

Idman.biz