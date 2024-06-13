One-year-old semi-finalist: Ulduz PFK raising stars - PHOTO

Ulduz Football Academy, which is constantly doing commendable work for the development of children's football in Azerbaijan, as well as increasing the popularity of football in Baku and regions, has achieved its first success.

As Idman.biz reports, this achievement was recorded in the U-13 League organized by AFFA.

The team of the academy, which was established only 1 year ago, advanced to the semi-finals in the competition where 115 participants competed. In the zone tournament, Ulduz left behind clubs like Sabail and Zira and eliminated "Shamakhi" and Masalli in the final stage.

The football players of the Academy also fought head-to-head with the most established club of Azerbaijan, Neftchi PFK, in the semi-finals. Ulduz was defeated by a strong opponent in productive duels with a minimal margin - 2:3, 3:3.

Despite its new formation, the U-13 team of the academy has already had the opportunity to fight for the 3rd place. Ulduz will face Vatan in tomorrow's match.

It should be noted that the match for bronze medals will be held at ASCO Arena located in Bayil. The match will start at 11:00.

