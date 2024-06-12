Samir Alakbarov got furious: "We will not be able to get anywhere with Santos"

"Probably, negotiations with Fernando Santos went on for a long time."

Samir Alakbarov, former Azerbaijan national team player, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the appointment of the Portuguese Fernando Santos as the head coach of our team. Alakbarov claims that the decision was made a long time ago: "I really wanted Arif Asadov to continue working as the head coach of the national team. In my opinion, it would be more correct for the team to be headed by a local expert. But if AFFA has made such a decision, we cannot do anything. We have to come to terms with this decision. With Santos, we will not be able to go to the world or European championships. So far, such foreign coaches have been brought in, but no results have been achieved. We can't do anything except to say that it's good."

It should be noted that AFFA set a goal for Santos to form a competitive team and a successful performance in the qualifying stage of EURO-2028.

