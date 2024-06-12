Andrey Lunev makes his decision

The former Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev has made a decision about his future career.

Idman.biz reports that the 32-year-old Russian goalkeeper will continue his career in his homeland.

Andrey agreed to move to Dynamo Moscow. He will join his new club as a free agent.

Lunev should undergo a medical examination in the coming days. He will sign a 2+1 year contract with the club.

It should be noted that Lunev won the national champion and cup in the 2023/24 season when he played for Qarabag.

