12 June 2024
EN

Andrey Lunev makes his decision

Football
News
12 June 2024 10:26
2
Andrey Lunev makes his decision

The former Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev has made a decision about his future career.

Idman.biz reports that the 32-year-old Russian goalkeeper will continue his career in his homeland.

Andrey agreed to move to Dynamo Moscow. He will join his new club as a free agent.

Lunev should undergo a medical examination in the coming days. He will sign a 2+1 year contract with the club.

It should be noted that Lunev won the national champion and cup in the 2023/24 season when he played for Qarabag.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan renewed the record
09:32
Football

Azerbaijan renewed the record

So far, such an incident has happened only twice
Azerbaijan's points after Hungary match
09:24
Football

Azerbaijan's points after Hungary match

The victory in the last game ended with a profit of 5.3 points
Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST
11 June 18:00
Football

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST

"There is only one option left for Andrey in Russia"
Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO
11 June 17:38
Football

Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO

Еhis was announced by the PFL press service
Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced
11 June 17:27
Football

Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next game today
Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW
11 June 16:45
Football

Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW

"It has big goals, it is a very good club"

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany