Yassine Benzia: "We managed to protect the team work until the end"

"We expected such an intense struggle."

As Idman.biz reports, this was said by Yassine Benzia, a football player of Qarabag and the Algerian national team.

He expressed his opinion about the match after the World Cup-2026 qualifier against Uganda: "We knew that the beginning of the game would be difficult. Nevertheless, we were able to achieve our goal. Our team managed to protect its unity until the end. By taking advantage of the opportunities available to us, we created a turnaround in the game."

It should be noted that the Algerian national team, which conceded an early goal in the match in which Benzia entered the field in the 69th minute, scored twice in the second half and won a decisive victory - 2:1.

