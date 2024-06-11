Azerbaijan set to host Bulgaria

Samir Aliyev's team, consisting of U21 players, will play their next game.

Azerbaijan will challenge Bulgaria in a friendly match, as Idman.biz reports.

Aliyev's students will host the opponent in Baku. The Azerbaijan team, which lost 2:3 in the test match away against Slovakia, will try to please the fans within the home stadium.

It should be noted that our team will play its next match on September 6. The national team will be a guest of Luxembourg in the qualifying round of EURO-2025.

U21 Friendly match

June 11

20:00. Azerbaijan - Bulgaria

Baku. Liv Bona Dea Arena

Idman.biz