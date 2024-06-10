Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"We know the Azerbaijan national team very well. Because we recently face them in the Nations League."

Idman.biz reports that Bulat Esmagambetov, a veteran of Kazakh football, said it.

He expressed his opinion about the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan match that will be held tomorrow as part of friendly matches: "Kazakhstan was the 1st in the group, Azerbaijan was the 2nd. I don't think that anything serious has changed after the last meetings in Astana and Baku. If in the previous match Kazakhstan national team played on the road with Armenia, now the match will be held on a neutral field. Let's also take into account that Kazakhstan plays more successfully against Azerbaijan. I think Kazakhstan national team should beat Azerbaijan national team."

It should be noted that the friendly match between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held tomorrow in Hungary.

