Azerbaijan national team will play its next game tomorrow.

As Idman.biz reports, Azerbaijan will test their strength in a friendly match with Kazakhstan.

The match to be organized in Hungary will be the 299th test in the history of our team. Azerbaijan played threir first game on September 17, 1992 in Gurjuani against the Georgian national team and lost 3:6. So far, our team has played 298 matches.

During this period, our football players, who won 60 times, achieved 78 draws and lost 160 times. Our football players scored 229 goals in the previous 298 matches and conceded 492 balls.

This match will be the 139th friendly match of the national team. So far, Asadov’s team has played 138 such matches and won 39. The national team has drawn 45 times and lost 54 times. The team scored 131 goals and released 174 balls.

The meeting with Kazakhstan is the 4th test under the leadership of Arif Asadov. During his coaching, our team won 1, drew 1 and lost 1 time. Asadov’s scored 3 goals and conceded 4 balls.

It should be noted that the friendly match to be held on June 11 will start at 18:00. Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan game will be held at Haladas Sport Complex located in Szombathely, Hungary.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz