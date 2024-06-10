35th in Europe

The position of the Azerbaijani clubs in Europe has become clear.

Idman.biz reports that 4 teams of the Premier League included in the IFFHS world ranking are also among the best of the "Old Continent".

In general, 296 of the 507 best teams on the planet represent Europe. The best Azerbaijan’s representative is Qarabag.

The Aghdam club is the 35th of the continent with 183.75 points. Zira is 215th with 62.25 points, Sabah is 225th with 60.75 points. Neftchi with 59.25 points is ranked 235th in Europe.

It should be noted that Manchester City, the best in both the world and Europe, has 401 points.

Idman.biz