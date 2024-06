Zire, the silver medalist of the Azerbaijan championship, made a final decision regarding Ilkin Muradov and Cesar Meza Colli.

Idman.biz reports that the capital club has parted ways with every player.

The expired contract with these players has not been extended.

It should be noted that Zire reached a new agreement with Gismat Aliyev, Anar Nazirov and Fuad Bayramov.

Idman.biz