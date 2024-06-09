The judge of the playoff has been announced

The dates of the first match of the playoffs for the qualification to the I League have been announced.
Idman.biz reports that Farid Hajiyev will protect the justice in the match Jabrayil - Araz Saatly.
The match will start at 18:30 at ASCO Arena.
June 9 (Sunday)
Jabrayil - Araz Saatly
Judges: Farid Hajiyev, Zohrab Abbasov, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Rauf Allahverdiyev
AVAILABLE: Nijat Ismailli
AVAR: Rahman Imami
Judge-inspector: Emrah Ibrahimov
AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov
ASCO Arena, 18:30
Idman.biz