The judge of the playoff has been announced

The dates of the first match of the playoffs for the qualification to the I League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Farid Hajiyev will protect the justice in the match Jabrayil - Araz Saatly.

The match will start at 18:30 at ASCO Arena.

June 9 (Sunday)

Jabrayil - Araz Saatly

Judges: Farid Hajiyev, Zohrab Abbasov, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Rauf Allahverdiyev

AVAILABLE: Nijat Ismailli

AVAR: Rahman Imami

Judge-inspector: Emrah Ibrahimov

AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov

ASCO Arena, 18:30

Idman.biz