The Argentinian footballer of "Inter Miami" Lionel Messi came into the spotlight with his interesting statement.

The 36-year-old star was asked which is the best team in the world, as per Idman.biz.

According to Messi, the result of the Madrid players also shows this: " The best team, if we have to say, is Real Madrid, because they are the reigning Champions League winners.

If you talk about results, it's Madrid; if you talk about style of play, personally, I like Guardiola's City. I think any team with Guardiola will be special because of his character, his way of coaching, and how he makes his teams play. In terms of style of play, for me, City is the best; for results, Madrid,”

It should be noted that Messi played in Barcelona in 2003-21.

