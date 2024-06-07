The value of Azerbaijan games

Azerbaijan national team will play two friendlies in June.

Idman.biz reports that the value of these matches in the FIFA ranking has been revealed.

The national team led by Arif Asadov will face Albania on the 7th and Kazakhstan four days later. Both rivals are ranked higher in the FIFA rankings.

Therefore, even with a draw, Asadov’s team will increase their rating points. If we win both matches, they will get 12.1 points. The maximum loss will be 7.9.



June 7

Azerbaijan - Albania

Win: 6.8

Draw: 1.8

Loss: -3.2



June 11

Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan

Win: 5.3

Draw: 0.3

Loss: -4.7



It should be noted that both matches will be held in Hungary.



Idman.biz