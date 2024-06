Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Albania squad for Euro 2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the local media that head coach Silvinho has determined the starting team for the match against Azerbaijan today.

The Brazilian specialist will bring his team to the field with a 4-2-3-1 tactical scheme.

Goalkeepers: Etrit Barisha (Empoli), Thomas Strakosha (Brentford), Elhan Kastrati (Cittadella), Simon Simoni (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Elseid Hysaj (Lazio), Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta), Ardian Ismajli (Empoli), Arlind Arjeti (CFR Cluj), Marash Kumbulla (Sassuolo), Enea Mihaj (Famalicao), Naser Aliji (Voluntari), Ivan Balliu (Rayo Vallecano), Mario Mitaj (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Midfielders: Amir Abrashi (Grasshoppers), Yiber Ramadani (Lecce), Klaus Gjasula (Darmstadt), Qazim Laci (Sparta Prague), Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo), Kristjan Asllani (Inter), Enrest Muci (Besiktas), Medon Berisha (Lecce).

Forwards: Rey Manaj (Sivasspor), Armando Broja (Fulham), Taulant Seferi (Baniyas), Jasir Asani (Gwangju), Mirlind Daku (Rubin Kazan), Arber Hoxha (Dinamo Zagreb).



It should be noted that today's match between Azerbaijan and Albania in Hungary will start at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz