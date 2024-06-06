6 June 2024
EN

The list where Messi is third

Football
News
6 June 2024 09:24
39
The list of players who have played the most games in the same club in LaLiga has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Raul heads the table of IFFHS.

He played 550 games in Real in 1994-2010. Manolo Sanchez is second and Lionel Messi is third.

1. Raul (Real) - 550
2. Manolo Sanchez (Real) - 523
3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 520
4. Iker Casillas (Real) - 510
5. Xavi (Barcelona) - 505
6. Jesus Navas (Seville) - 501
7. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - 481
8. Joaquin Alonso (Gijon) - 479
9. Sergio Ramos (Real) - 469
10. Jose Angel Iriabar (Athletic) - 466

