Antonio Conte: “I can certainly promise one thing...”

Napoli have appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

Idman.biz informs that this was announced by the press service of the Italian club.

A contract was signed with the specialist until the summer of 2027. He replaced Francesco Calzona, who was temporarily acting as head coach.

"Napoli is a place of global importance. I'm happy and excited to sit on the Azzurri bench. I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my best for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total."

It should be noted that the Italian specialist was unemployed since March 2023, when he left Tottenham.

