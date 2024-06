Turan Tovuz extended the contract with another player.

This was announced by the press service of the Premier League club, Idman.biz reports.

Alejandro Serrano will perform in Turan Tovuz for one more year. The contract with the Spanish midfielder has been extended until the end of the 2024/2025 season.

It should be noted that Turan Tovuz has extended the contract with Shahriyar Aliyev, Alex Souza and Emmanuel Hackman.

