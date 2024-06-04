Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France

Azerbaijan's national minifootball team will play its next match in the European Championship held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Idman.biz reports that Elshad Guliyev's team will play its last match in the group stage.

Having won the first two rounds, the Azerbaijan national team will challenge France. Our team, which secured a place in the playoffs, must win points in today's meeting to protect the 1st place. In the other match of group F, Italy and Belgium will meet.

European Championship

Group F

June 4

19:00. Azerbaijan - France

1 Azerbaijan 2 2 0 0 5-1 6 2 France 2 1 1 0 6-4 4 3 Belgium 2 0 1 1 3-6 1 4 Italy 2 0 0 2 2-5 0

It should be noted that our team won 3:0 against Belgium and 2:1 against Italy.

Idman.biz