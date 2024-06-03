Slovakian head coach: "The game against Azerbaijan will be a different test"

"Games held in June are usually specific. For some of our players, the season is already over."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of the Slovakian national team consisting of players under the age of 21, Jaroslav Kentos.

He evaluated the preparation process on the eve of the test match against the Azerbaijan national team on June 7: "That's why we are working to bring the players to their previous form. Three days before the meeting with Azerbaijan, all our preparations will be focused on this match. Our opponents in the group, Azerbaijan and Moldova, are teams at the level of Malta. We should not look down on our competitors. The meetings with these teams will be a different test than the matches with Spain and Denmark."

It should be noted that the Slovakia-Azerbaijan game will be held in Bratislava.

