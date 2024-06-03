Ceyhun Nuriyev: "I wouldn't say that Qarabag was in a festive mood" - INTERVIEW

Zira football player Ceyhun Nuriyev answered journalists' questions after the match.

As per Idman.biz, he evaluated the final of the Azerbaijan Cup and the season.

- Although you successfully advanced to the finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, in the end we could not continue. Why didn't it work?

- We analyzed the opponent well. The level of Qarabag is known to everyone. We built the game from defense. We defended very well. Mainly in the second part, we had a lot of episodes. We also scored a goal. We had a chance even after the score was 2:1. But small nuances were not enough for victory.

- Qarabag had not much motivation. It looks like you were using these points.

- I don't think as you do. I wouldn't say that Qarabag was in a festive mood. In other words, they were defending after 1:0, 2:1 scores. Therefore, Qarabag played one of their best games.

- Qarabag was the first on both fronts, and you were the second. Can this be considered a success?

- ⁠Our name can be counted as success. At least we wanted to win the cup, even if we didn't win the championship. We were close to victory. After Qarabag, the second place in both the championship and the cup is the success of Zira.

- ⁠There were different opinions about Zira this season. We had a good start to the season and then had a poor performance. Without these moments, would it be possible to see a completely different Zira?

- Maybe the points won at that time would have preserved our championship chances until 4-5 rounds left before the end of the Premier League. But in general, such situations happen in football. We were in a black lane. We knew we would get out of here. If we had won those points, we could have gone at least on the same level as Qarabag.

- After Sabah you seem to have found yourself in Zira.

- ⁠The development of a football player is only to play a lot. I got into the team more and in Zira this led me to development. I returned to the national team again.



- ⁠You probably also want to take advantage of the Euro league experience. What do you think about it?

- This will be a first in my career. I look forward to that day. The Europa League also gives one defeat fee. And that's good for us. Our main goal was to get here. It is an advantage for us to start at this level.

- What do you think about the two test matches to be held by the Azerbaijan national team?

- They are strong competitors. Albania will participate in the European Championship. Kazakhstan was also close to it. If we are going to the national team, we will go to the field only and only to win.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz