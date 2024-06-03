3 June 2024
EN

Ceyhun Nuriyev: "I wouldn't say that Qarabag was in a festive mood" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
3 June 2024 12:58
14
Ceyhun Nuriyev: "I wouldn't say that Qarabag was in a festive mood" - INTERVIEW

Zira football player Ceyhun Nuriyev answered journalists' questions after the match.

As per Idman.biz, he evaluated the final of the Azerbaijan Cup and the season.

- Although you successfully advanced to the finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, in the end we could not continue. Why didn't it work?

- We analyzed the opponent well. The level of Qarabag is known to everyone. We built the game from defense. We defended very well. Mainly in the second part, we had a lot of episodes. We also scored a goal. We had a chance even after the score was 2:1. But small nuances were not enough for victory.

- Qarabag had not much motivation. It looks like you were using these points.

- I don't think as you do. I wouldn't say that Qarabag was in a festive mood. In other words, they were defending after 1:0, 2:1 scores. Therefore, Qarabag played one of their best games.

- Qarabag was the first on both fronts, and you were the second. Can this be considered a success?

- ⁠Our name can be counted as success. At least we wanted to win the cup, even if we didn't win the championship. We were close to victory. After Qarabag, the second place in both the championship and the cup is the success of Zira.

- ⁠There were different opinions about Zira this season. We had a good start to the season and then had a poor performance. Without these moments, would it be possible to see a completely different Zira?

- Maybe the points won at that time would have preserved our championship chances until 4-5 rounds left before the end of the Premier League. But in general, such situations happen in football. We were in a black lane. We knew we would get out of here. If we had won those points, we could have gone at least on the same level as Qarabag.

- After Sabah you seem to have found yourself in Zira.

- ⁠The development of a football player is only to play a lot. I got into the team more and in Zira this led me to development. I returned to the national team again.

- ⁠You probably also want to take advantage of the Euro league experience. What do you think about it?

- This will be a first in my career. I look forward to that day. The Europa League also gives one defeat fee. And that's good for us. Our main goal was to get here. It is an advantage for us to start at this level.

- What do you think about the two test matches to be held by the Azerbaijan national team?

- They are strong competitors. Albania will participate in the European Championship. Kazakhstan was also close to it. If we are going to the national team, we will go to the field only and only to win.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Best of Champions League season
16:29
Football

Best of Champions League season

This was announced by the UEFA press service
Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team
16:16
Football

Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team

He was appointed the head coach of the national team
National team player is to miss EURO-2024
15:50
Football

National team player is to miss EURO-2024

This was caused by the injury of the central defender of Atalanta
Separation at Kapaz
15:35
Football

Separation at Kapaz

Alijanov has played at Kapaz in the last three years
Azerbaijan captain: "Even though I didn't see it with my own eyes, many people said so"
15:26
Football

Azerbaijan captain: "Even though I didn't see it with my own eyes, many people said so"

"I don't think the opponent poses a serious threat except for the penalty"
Slovakian head coach: "The game against Azerbaijan will be a different test"
14:11
Football

Slovakian head coach: "The game against Azerbaijan will be a different test"

"We should not look down on our competitors"

Most read

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO
1 June 15:49
Chess

Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO

June 1 is International Children's Day