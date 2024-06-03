THE DREAM of the Portuguese goalkeeper of Zira

"We fought until the end. But Qarabag won."

Idman.biz reports that Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva said this.

The Portuguese goalkeeper commented on the 1:2 defeat to Qarabag in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup: "Today, Qarabag won.They enjoyed the opportunities more than us. We fought well, I am proud of my team. We worked all the season. I cannot be more proud f my team than I am now.

In the final, this is a game. Maybe, Qarabag had more chances. It's hard to tell a reason. Now, what is important is to go home and rest. Because next season we have very hard games to win. I think i am showing my best in Azerbaijan. It's clear in the numbers. I am continuing to do my best and to work hard. We'll see what's going to happen in the future. I am really proud of my performance this season.

I have contract, so I cannot leave Zira. It's not just about me, it's about Zira. I am happy here but I have to improve my career so we'll see what is going to happen.

Our team is ambitious. We're going to participate in really difficult games. We'll fight for winning."

It should be noted that Thiago Silva has been playing at Zira since the summer of 2023.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz