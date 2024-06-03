3 June 2024
EN

THE DREAM of the Portuguese goalkeeper of Zira

Football
News
3 June 2024 11:06
19
THE DREAM of the Portuguese goalkeeper of Zira

"We fought until the end. But Qarabag won."

Idman.biz reports that Zira goalkeeper Thiago Silva said this.

The Portuguese goalkeeper commented on the 1:2 defeat to Qarabag in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup: "Today, Qarabag won.They enjoyed the opportunities more than us. We fought well, I am proud of my team. We worked all the season. I cannot be more proud f my team than I am now.
In the final, this is a game. Maybe, Qarabag had more chances. It's hard to tell a reason. Now, what is important is to go home and rest. Because next season we have very hard games to win. I think i am showing my best in Azerbaijan. It's clear in the numbers. I am continuing to do my best and to work hard. We'll see what's going to happen in the future. I am really proud of my performance this season.

I have contract, so I cannot leave Zira. It's not just about me, it's about Zira. I am happy here but I have to improve my career so we'll see what is going to happen.

Our team is ambitious. We're going to participate in really difficult games. We'll fight for winning."

It should be noted that Thiago Silva has been playing at Zira since the summer of 2023.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Best of Champions League season
16:29
Football

Best of Champions League season

This was announced by the UEFA press service
Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team
16:16
Football

Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team

He was appointed the head coach of the national team
National team player is to miss EURO-2024
15:50
Football

National team player is to miss EURO-2024

This was caused by the injury of the central defender of Atalanta
Separation at Kapaz
15:35
Football

Separation at Kapaz

Alijanov has played at Kapaz in the last three years
Azerbaijan captain: "Even though I didn't see it with my own eyes, many people said so"
15:26
Football

Azerbaijan captain: "Even though I didn't see it with my own eyes, many people said so"

"I don't think the opponent poses a serious threat except for the penalty"
Slovakian head coach: "The game against Azerbaijan will be a different test"
14:11
Football

Slovakian head coach: "The game against Azerbaijan will be a different test"

"We should not look down on our competitors"

Most read

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO
1 June 15:49
Chess

Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO

June 1 is International Children's Day