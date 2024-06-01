Towards the final: Will Zire be able to go their way?

Zire won all its matches until the final.

Idman.biz reports that Rashad Sadigov's team won 5 matches.

In the history of the Azerbaijan Cup, only three teams have won all matches in the season in which they won the title. Kepez in the 1993/94 season, Neftchi in the 1994/95 season, and Qarabag in the 2015/16 season won the cup with a series of victories. If Zire wins the final, it will repeat what only three teams have done.

In the history of the competition, three other clubs have won all their matches in the season. However, the seasons in which Shamkir (2001/02), Qarabag and Gabala (both 2019/20) signed a successful series have not ended.

Idman.biz