30 May 2024
EN

Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player

Football
News
30 May 2024 14:46
17
Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player

Qarabag player Leandro Andrade can continue his career in Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that the Cape Verde midfielder is one of the players on the transfer list of Fenerbahce.

The president of the Istanbul club, Ali Koc, said that there was a problem in the wings in the assessment of the last season. Moreover, it is expected that Fenerbahce winger Irfan Can will go to LaLiga, and Dusan Tadic will go to Ajax. It is claimed that Leandro will be one of the two players to be bought instead. The right-wing midfielder, who scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 36 games, recently extended his contract with Qarabag, but the Istanbul club is interested in his transfer.

It should be noted that the new contract signed between Qarabag and Leandro in February of this year is designed until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The first separation in the champion
16:53
Football

The first separation in the champion

This was announced by the press service of the representative of the region
Yassine Benzia makes his decision
16:30
Football

Yassine Benzia makes his decision

It is not without reason that the Algerian's attention suddenly turned to Asia
New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan
14:35
Football

New goalkeeper at Araz-Nakhchivan

This was announced by the press service of the Premier League representative
Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO
14:20
Football

Preparation plan of Sabail - VIDEO

Shahin Diniyev explained on Idman Bizde
Shahin Diniyev: "I am the only one who knows this" - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:46
Football

Shahin Diniyev: "I am the only one who knows this" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He evaluated the performance of the club in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League and announced future goals
Playoff decision from AFFA
12:48
Football

Playoff decision from AFFA

AFFA was not indifferent to what happened in the Shafa - Hypers match

Most read

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION
27 May 17:51
Euro 2024

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION

The French team, which is the favorite not only of the group, but also of the championship, is one of the main candidates to win the title