Fenerbahce chasing Qarabag player

Qarabag player Leandro Andrade can continue his career in Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that the Cape Verde midfielder is one of the players on the transfer list of Fenerbahce.

The president of the Istanbul club, Ali Koc, said that there was a problem in the wings in the assessment of the last season. Moreover, it is expected that Fenerbahce winger Irfan Can will go to LaLiga, and Dusan Tadic will go to Ajax. It is claimed that Leandro will be one of the two players to be bought instead. The right-wing midfielder, who scored 11 goals and 14 assists in 36 games, recently extended his contract with Qarabag, but the Istanbul club is interested in his transfer.

It should be noted that the new contract signed between Qarabag and Leandro in February of this year is designed until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz