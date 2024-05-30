30 May 2024
HARSH RESPONSE from AFFA to Neftchi - Sabah game

Football
News
30 May 2024 12:24
23
A legal evaluation was given to what happened in the game Neftchi - Sabah of the XXXVI round in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

AFFA's Disciplinary Committee discussed what happened at the meeting. Neftchi player Diego Valdes was suspended for 4 games and the club was fined 3000 manats for aggressive behavior in the 90th+1st minute.

A minute later, Miodrag Bojovic, the head coach of Neftchi who was sent to resign, received a red card for insulting the referees. The Montenegrin was suspended for 5 matches. Neftchi was fined 4,000 manats.

"Neftchi" has also been spoiled by the fans. They lost 800 manats for throwing extraneous objects on the field, 1000 manats for using offensive words against the opposing team, and 1500 manats for using pyrotechnics.

Sabah player Kaheem Parris received a direct red card for aggressive behavior in the 90th + 1st minute and was suspended for 4 games, 2 of which were conditional. The visiting club was fined 3000 manats. The trial period is 3 months.

His teammate John Irazabal, who received a straight red card for aggressive behavior, was suspended for 4 games, 3 of which were conditional. Sabah was fined 3000 manats. The trial period is set for 3 months.

Abdulakh Khaybulayev, who received a red card for aggressive behavior, was disqualified for 4 games. Sabah was fined 3000 manats.

Sabah was fined 700 AZN for receiving 4 yellow cards in one match, and 3000 AZN for receiving 3 red cards.

