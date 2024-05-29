Scorers were awarded in Azerbaijan Championship

The scorers of the League I of the Azerbaijan Football Championship and the Substitutes League were awarded.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Special gifts were presented to the scorers of the 2023/2024 season. MOIK striker Elmir Rahimzde was the most accurate player of the season with 17 goals in the I League, Sanan Aghalarov of Gabala-2 with 30 goals in the Substitutes League. The awards were presented to them by Elgiz Abbasov, the temporary president of the Professional Football League.

