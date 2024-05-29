29 May 2024
EN

Scorers were awarded in Azerbaijan Championship

Football
News
29 May 2024 14:29
22
Scorers were awarded in Azerbaijan Championship

The scorers of the League I of the Azerbaijan Football Championship and the Substitutes League were awarded.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Special gifts were presented to the scorers of the 2023/2024 season. MOIK striker Elmir Rahimzde was the most accurate player of the season with 17 goals in the I League, Sanan Aghalarov of Gabala-2 with 30 goals in the Substitutes League. The awards were presented to them by Elgiz Abbasov, the temporary president of the Professional Football League.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Decision regarding Shahin Diniyev from Sabail
18:10
Football

Decision regarding Shahin Diniyev from Sabail

This was announced by the press service of the Baku club
Hannover call Qarabag player for trial
17:53
Football

Hannover call Qarabag player for trial

He is currently in the camp of this club
5th time in a row - PRESENTATION
17:34
Football

5th time in a row - PRESENTATION

This week we take a look at the teams in Group D
3rd transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan
17:10
Football

3rd transfer from Araz-Nakhchivan

They agreed with Omer Buludov
Hans-Dieter Flick appointed to Barcelona
16:59
Football

Hans-Dieter Flick appointed to Barcelona

This was announced by the press service of the Spanish club
Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"
16:42
Football

Juninho: "We want to end the season with a golden double"

"I am happy to have won this award"

Most read

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
27 May 13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship
27 May 12:22
Football

Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has sent an invitation to 18 players for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina