Most expensive footballers - LIST

The most expensive footballers in the world have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Jud Bellingham heads the list compiled by CIES.

The value of the English national team and Real football player is 280.4 million euros. Three representatives of each of Real and Manchester City were included in Top-10.

1. Jude Bellingham (Real) - 280.4

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 255.3

3. Vinicius Junior (Real) - 240.8

4. Rodrigo (Real) - 220 ,7

5. Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 203.8

6. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 195.2

7. Julián Alvarez (Manchester City) – 168.4

8. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona ) – 140.8

9. Martin Edegor (Arsenal) – 135.6

10. Florian Wirtz (Bayer) – 133.8

Idman.biz