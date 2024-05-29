Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO

The winners of Globe Soccer Awards European Edition have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that PSG striker Kilian Mbappe was chosen as the best player of the season in Europe.

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso was awarded as the best coach at the KAFD Globe Soccer Awards European Edition.

Best Men's Club of the Year: Manchester City was awarded as the best team.

Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona won the nomination of the best women's club of the year in Europe.

Top Scorer of the Year: Bayern" striker Hari Kane won the top scorer of the year award thanks to the 45 goals he scored in 44 games in the season.

Breakthrough of the Year: Atalanta was recognized for winning the Europa League.

Emerging Player of the Year: Barcelona's young talent, Lamine Yamal, was honored as the standout emerging player.

Idman.biz