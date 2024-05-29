Orkhan Mammadov met with the national team - PHOTO

President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) Orkhan Mammadov met with the members of the national minifootball team that have qualified for the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that head coach Elshad Guliyev's report on the state of the team was heard.

Stating that the morale in the team is high, the specialist noted that they are ready for the upcoming competition. The president of the federation stressed that he expects high results from the team and believes in the players.

