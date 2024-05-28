29 May 2024
EN

Olavio Juninho in the "Big Five" - ANALYSIS

Football
News
28 May 2024 18:22
16
Olavio Juninho in the "Big Five" - ANALYSIS

Olavio Juninho was the best scorer of the finished 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the Brazilian legionnaire of Qarabag finished the season with 20 goals.

The 27-year-old striker achieved this in 35 matches. The South American is the 5th legionnaire who has scored at least two "ten" in the history of Azerbaijan championships. These foreigners formed the "Big Five" of the history of the race.

Our Badri

Badri Kvaratskhelia was the first legionnaire to reach the 20-goal barrier in the Azerbaijan championship. It is true that even though the Georgian nationalized and appeared in Azerbaijan national team, it is clear as day that he is a legionnaire. The father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is not sparing his opponents in the A series at the moment, was excited in the 1997/98 season. The Georgian forward scored 20 goals at the age of 33. Badri, who shone in Kepez, scored as many goals as Olavio, but he did so in only 22 matches.

An unattainable peak

The legionnaire who scored the most goals in the season in the Azerbaijan championships is Nicholas Canales. The Chilean discovery of Neftchi was distinguished 26 times. The South American, who became a nightmare for his opponents, achieved this feat in the 2012/13 season. The 28-year-old legionnaire scored 26 goals in 31 matches.

The record holder of Qarabag

Reynaldo Silva was the legionnaire who scored the most goals of Qarabag in the season. He was inspired by the season in which Canales shined. The Brazilian scored 22 goals. Reynaldo signed the second result of the Azerbaijan championships for the legionnaires. In the 2013/14 season, the passionate samba player participated in 31 matches just like Nicholas.

Unlucky bomber

Other legionnaires who scored 20 or more goals like Olavio, Badri, Nicholas, and Reynaldo also became the champion of Azerbaijan in their productive season. Junior Nildo is the only foreigner who ranks goals, but falls far, if not far, from the gold. He was more happy than Olavio and Badri - 21 goals. But the Brazilian was not lucky because he shined in AZAL, which did not claim the championship. Nildo, who scored 21 times in 32 matches, did it in the 2012/13 season. It was unfortunate that he was overshadowed when Canales rained down goals.

It should be noted that Olavio scored 20 goals in his debut season in Azerbaijan.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Related news

The symbolic team of the Premier League
28 May 18:40
Football

The symbolic team of the Premier League

The "11" was determined by voting among the fans
The new head coach of Chelsea has been announced
28 May 18:29
Football

The new head coach of Chelsea has been announced

The club agreed with the Italian specialist Enzo Maresca
Azerbaijan's opposing team has announced its squad for EURO-2024
28 May 18:00
Euro 2024

Azerbaijan's opposing team has announced its squad for EURO-2024

32 players were included in the initial list
Renat Dadashov left Hatayspor
28 May 17:46
Football

Renat Dadashov left Hatayspor

The attacker shared this on his social network account
Towards the final: 37th match
28 May 17:34
Football

Towards the final: 37th match

Zire will meet Qarabag for the 37th time in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup
Orange's desire for revenge - PRESENTATION
28 May 17:15
Euro 2024

Orange's desire for revenge - PRESENTATION

In the group where France is the favorite, the Netherlands is also considered an ambitious team

Most read

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!
27 May 09:18
Football

Galatasaray clinch their 24th Super League title!

Galatasaray became the champion of the 2023/2024 season in the Turkish Super League

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin
26 May 17:50
Football

Mass brawl among greek fans in Berlin

The fans of the Greek clubs were in hand-to-hand combat
Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United
27 May 13:49
Football

Erik ten Hag could still be sacked by Manchester United

He fears of being sacked despite the FA Cup
Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship
27 May 12:22
Football

Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship

Head coach Elshad Guliyev has sent an invitation to 18 players for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina