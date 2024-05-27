Azerbaijan national team to participate in the European Championship

The team of the Azerbaijan national mini-football team has been announced.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, head coach Elshad Guliyev has sent an invitation to 18 players for the European Championship to be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He invited 8 players from Birbasha Baku, 7 from Zira, 2 from Odlar Yurdu and 1 from Aznur to the team.

Team members:

Goalkeepers: Davud Karimi (Zira), Veli Gafarov (Birbasha Baku);

Defenders: Museyyib Valiyev (Birbasha Baku), Tural Mammadrzayev (Yurd of Fire), Jafar Jafarov (Birbasha Baku), Taleh Babayev (Zira);

Midfielders: Elvin Alizade (Birbasha Baku), Mirmehdi Rzayev (Birbasha Baku), Vusal Isayev (Birbasha Baku), Tamkin Khalilzade (Birbasha Baku), Ramiz Chovdarov (Zira), Kamran Gurbatov ( Aznur), Mikayil Aliyev (Zira);

Forwards: Eshgin Taghiyev (Birbasa Baku), Samir Hamzayev (Zira), Bakhtiyar Soltanov (Odlar Yurdu), Seymur Mammadov (Zira), Ravan Karimov (Zira).

It should be noted that our national team will compete against France, Italy and Austria in Group F at the European Championship, which will be held from June 1 to 8.

