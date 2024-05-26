26 May 2024
Anatoliy Nuriyev assessed the incident at the end of the game as normal

26 May 2024 11:50
"We believed that we would win."

Sabah midfielder Anatoliy Nuriyev said this to Idman.biz

The player of the Azerbaijan team evaluated the 1:0 victory over Neftchi in the last round of the Premier League and their qualification to the Conference League: "Our team fought very well. It is true that I played less, but our players performed well. We created a lot of scoring chances. There was a small incident at the end of the game. This is normal in football. We believed that we would qualify for European Cups. We fulfilled this task."

It should be noted that Sabah finished the season in the 3rd place.

Banuchichak Huseynli
Idman.biz

