INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Qarabag players Marko Vesovic and Marko Yankovic have been invited to the Montenegro national team.

Idman.biz reports that they were included in the 25-member team of the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Robert Prosinecki.

The Montenegro national team will meet on May 31. Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June.

It should be noted that the national team consisting of Qarabag players will face the participants of EURO-2024 in both matches. The opponent will be Belgium on June 5, and Georgia on June 9.

