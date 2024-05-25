25 May 2024
EN

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Football
News
25 May 2024 11:15
57
INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Qarabag players Marko Vesovic and Marko Yankovic have been invited to the Montenegro national team.

Idman.biz reports that they were included in the 25-member team of the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Robert Prosinecki.

The Montenegro national team will meet on May 31. Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June.

It should be noted that the national team consisting of Qarabag players will face the participants of EURO-2024 in both matches. The opponent will be Belgium on June 5, and Georgia on June 9.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO
14:51
Football

Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Javadov also talked about the interesting moments he experienced during his speech at the national team
Farewell decision from Alonso
13:34
Football

Farewell decision from Alonso

The defender will leave the Spanish club in the summer
The president of Qarabag will not participate in the award ceremony
12:39
Football

The president of Qarabag will not participate in the award ceremony

Tomorrow, the 2023/24 season will be concluded in the Azerbaijan Premier League
Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada's fate in Tuzlaspor becomes clear - he is in BAKU
11:31
Football

Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada's fate in Tuzlaspor becomes clear - he is in BAKU

The defender himself informed about it to Idman.biz
Foreign referees in Azerbaijan Premier League
11:00
Football

Foreign referees in Azerbaijan Premier League

It was announced by the PFL press service
Guardiola is one step away from the record
10:12
Football

Guardiola is one step away from the record

IFFHS announced the list of specialists who won at least 8 gold medals

Most read

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth