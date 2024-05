Milan head coach Stefano Pioli will leave the team at the end of the season.

Idman.biz report that the press service of the club released information about this.

The 58-year-old Italian head coach has been coaching the Rossaneri since 2019. Under his leadership, the club will become the Italian champion in the 2021-22 season.

It should be noted that on May 25, Pioli will lead the team to a match against Salernitana in the last game of the season.

