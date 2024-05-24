Anatoli Ponomaryov: “They wanted him on the field at Djurgårdens " – PHOTO – VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizimle was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was Anatoli Ponomaryov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team.

Ponomaryov commented on the current situation of the Premier League and evaluated the performance of Qarabag in the European Cups and the national championship. He also touched on Musa Gurbanli's game in Djurgårdens and talked about the interesting moments he spent with him in Sweden.



Click on the video to watch the interview:





