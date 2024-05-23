West Ham confirm Julen Lopetegui as the new head coach

“I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham”.

Former Wolves boss has been appointed the new West Ham head coach, as Idman.biz reports.

"I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because we our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this. We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise. That's why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge. Of course, we are going to do our best to help the club and the team to achieve to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims. I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements," the 57-year-old said.

It should be noted that Lopetegui was appointed Wolves manager in November 2022.

Idman.biz