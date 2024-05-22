Invincible Bayer or hungry Atalanta?

The first winner of the European Cup season will be determined today.

Idman.biz reports that a decisive match will be held in the Europa League.

Italian Atalanta and German Bayer will face in the match to win the continent's second-tier club tournament. The meeting will be held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

Xavi Alonso's team, which is undefeated in the current season, intends to win the next title after the Bundesliga championship. The representative of Bergamo, whose only title is the Italian Cup won 61 years ago, will try to achieve the first success in Europe.

It should be noted that the winner of the Europa League will qualify for the UEFA Super Cup, which will be held on August 24.