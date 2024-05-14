Aghadadash Aghayev: "Neftchi cannot continue the tradition, I love Qarabag" - INTERVIEW

Folk singer Aghadadash Aghayev's interview to Idman.biz

- Since we are aware of your football love, I would like to start the conversation with the topic of this sport. Who do you see in the vacant position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team?

- Except for the short-term activity of Gurban Gurbanov, all those who came to our national team after Berti Vogts were relatives of the German. They came and showed focus and left. Currently, either Gurban Gurbanov or Nazim Suleymanov can do this job. I say this because I know their potential, they will work with justice. I know both of them very well, I even read their wedding. Nazim Suleymanov may not be very popular, but he has a lot of love in Vladivostok. There he raised the name of Azerbaijan. In Vladivostok, people respect Nazim.

- Qarabag or Neftchi?

- Qarabag. In my youth, Neftchi was the only football team I watched. If a singer is headed for failure, what should those who love him do? It doesn't work, it doesn't create, it doesn't give results. It's the same in sports. You give results and become my Neftchi. During the Soviet era, the only team of Azerbaijan was "black and white". At that time, "Neftchi" was another peak for me. Today, he cannot continue that tradition. That's why I love Qarabag. This team is on the world stage. Today, it is the only team that best represents Azerbaijan in Europe. Gurban Gurbanov is a close friend of mine, I sang at his wedding and at his football farewell ceremony. That day I gave a concert in front of 10 thousand spectators. I became the director and screenwriter of the farewell concert. My hand is so light. I also sang Musa Gurbanov's wedding.

- What do you think, Gurban Gurbanov was better as a player or as a coach?

- As a coach. As a player, he is far below his coaching. It is true that he had some good shots, but he missed many opportunities. Today, he is so close to modern football, with his tactical moves, vision, and philosophy that... When I look at his game, I think I'm watching Barcelona.

- Is there a player in Qarabag whose game you particularly like?

- In Qarabag, an individual player never stands out. Success here is seen as a team. In general, if we talk about Azerbaijani football, I can mention the name of Emin Mahmudov. Actually, I liked Shahrudin too. The male character is very prominent in him, so sometimes he had reactions that hurt the goalkeeper. After going to Turkiye, he became even more professional.

- You are also a fan of Galatasaray. Why this team?

- Galatasaray is an elite team at the level of Turkiye. It is not only about the club itself, but also about its followers. If you pay attention to the audience, you will understand what I mean. This cannot be seen in other teams. That community is irreplaceable. I would say that Galatasaray is the most elite football team in the Turkish world.

- Are you in a coma, apart from Qarabag in the Azerbaijan Championship?

- After Qarabag, who should I say something nice about? The results are obvious.

- Are you satisfied with the current state of Azerbaijani football?

- Unfortunately, it is definitely not satisfactory. I wish it wasn't so. Today, Azerbaijani football is going into decline, not development.

- What sports do you watch besides football?

- Some time ago, our women's volleyball team was able to enter the world arena. However, the results were not at the level we wanted. Currently, individual sports are more prominent in our country.

- Years ago, you got a mini-football stadium built. Is that arena currently operating?

- Yes. Children who used to play in the mud now play on the carpet. I could open a good facility instead of that stadium. I'm so glad I did.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz