Qarabag’s three more opponents in the Champions League

Three more possible opponents of Qarabag in the first qualifying round of the Champions League have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the champion of Azerbaijan may face Hamrun, Sellye, and Santa Coloma.

The last ones to experience the championship in Andorra will be from the unseeded in the I qualification stage. Although the champions of Malta and Slovenia won this title a long time ago, it was recently determined in which basket they will be placed.

This was caused by finding the owner of gold medals in several countries. Besides Andorra, Ludogorets in Bulgaria, Struga in Macedonia, and Petrocub in Moldova won the title. The Bulgarian club Qarabag fell among the scattered ones. The basket of the other two teams has not been specified.

The champions of Andorra, Malta and Slovenia increased the number of possible opponents of Qarabag to 9. So far, it has been confirmed that Virtus, Panevejis, Ordabasy, Dinamo Minsk, Larne, and Vikingur will also be included in this basket.

First qualifying round

Seeded

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

HIK (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) )

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

Lincoln (Gibraltar)

TNS (Wales)

Unseeded

Sellye (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

Panevejis (Lithuania)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Virtus (San Marino)



Uncertain

RFS (Latvia)

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Petrokub (Moldova)

Struga (Macedonia)

It should be noted that 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round. The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18-19.



