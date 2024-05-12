12 May 2024
Modric in Real for 1 more year?

12 May 2024 14:22
Modric in Real for 1 more year?

Luka Modric can continue his career in Real.

Idman.biz reports that if the negotiations are successful, the Croatian midfielder will stay in Madrid.

The 38-year-old player's contract will expire at the end of next month. Although Modric received a favorable offer from the clubs of Saudi Arabia, he can play in Real for one more year. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is in favor of the Croatian staying in the team. Luka is not against staying at Real as a substitute.

It should be noted that he scored 2 goals and made 8 assists in 43 games this season.

