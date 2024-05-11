11 May 2024
Qarabag's position in the world ranking, jump from Zira

Football
News
11 May 2024 09:19
The world ranking of clubs has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS table includes the best 505 clubs in the world.

Azerbaijan is represented by four clubs in the list. Qarabag is the 48th team in the world with 183 points. Aghdam club have maintained their position in the previous table.

Zira has made a leap. The town club advanced 127 places. Rashad Sadygov's students are 384th with 60.75 points.

Neftchi is 398th with 59.25 points. Baku residents fell 21 places.

Sabah with 58.25 points is in 405th place. The representative of the capital advanced 8 places.

It should be noted that the table is headed by Manchester City - 416 points.

Idman.biz

