World Club of April 2024

According to the world ranking of clubs, the best clubs of the month have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April.

Manchester City collected 68 rating points in the last month's matches. Guardiola stayed on the Top with Man City.

1. Manchester City - 68

2. Atletico Mineiro - 66

3. Bayer - 60

4. Bayern - 58

5. River Plate - 56

It should be noted that in the previous three months of 2024, Juventus (January), Feyenoord (February), and Milan (March) were the best.

Idman.biz