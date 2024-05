The next edition Idman Bizimle was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was People's Artist, composer Eldar Mansurov.

Mansurov, known as a Neftchi fan, spoke about his team's last games and his love for Barcelona. The composer also talked about his stalemate playing in LaLiga and how his song about whites and blacks came about.

The video version of the interview is down below:

Idman.biz