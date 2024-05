The name of the club that wants to sign Jan Oblak to Atletico has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the 31-year-old Slovenian can continue his career in England.

Chelsea is interested in his services. It is expected that the Madrid players, who are planning to renew their team, will agree to Oblak's transfer to the London club.

It should be noted that the goalkeeper, who appeared in 50 matches in the current season, kept a clean sheet 13 times. He conceded a total of 64 goals.

Idman.biz