Man Utd made decision about Ten Hag

The fate of Manchester United head coach Eric Ten Hag has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the Dutch specialist will continue to coach the English club.

The management of the representative of the Premier League decided to keep the 53-year-old coach in his post for the next season. The new owners of Manchester United have come to the conclusion that the search for a resignation and a new head coach requires additional funds.

It should be noted that Ten Haag is the head of the Red Devils from the summer of 2022.

Idman.biz