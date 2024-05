Europa League semi-final round will start today.

Idman.biz reports that two matches will be held within the framework of the first games.

Marseille will host Atalanta in France. The other Italian club Roma will face Bayer, the undefeated team of the season.

It should be noted that the return matches of the semi-finals will take place on May 9.

Europa League

Semi-final, first games

May 2,

23:00. Marseille - Atalanta

23:00. Roma - Bayer



Idman.biz