Another club is tracking Jurgen Klopp.

Idman.biz reports that Borussia Dortmund want the German specialist.

The Bundesliga representative plans to sign Klopp as head coach in the summer of 2025. The specialist will leave Liverpool" at the end of the current season.

It should be noted that Klopp also coached the Dortmund representative in 2008-15.

